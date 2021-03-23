MLA flags ‘irregularities’ in purchase of medicines, masks

Similarly, Vansh alleged that GMSC had initially procured three-layered mask at the rate of Rs 1.29 per piece.

Punja Vansh, Senior Congress MLA from Una constituency, on Monday alleged “financial irregularities” in the procurement of medicines and masks by Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Vansh made the allegations in Gujarat Assembly during a discussion on budgetary demands of the Health & Family Welfare Department. He said the state government should get the procurement of various equipments thoroughly checked.

“It is clear that financial irregularities worth lakhs (may) have been committed…,” Vansh alleged while adding that the state government should get it thoroughly checked. Vansh alleged that GMSC had procured more than 30 lakh Azythromycin tablets at the rate of Rs 16.67 against the already sanctioned rate of Rs 4.64. He also added that the rate of the generic drug of the same tablet is only 60 paise.

“I am saying this as per the information that I have got. The government should get it checked,” Vansh said.

Similarly, Vansh alleged that GMSC had initially procured three-layered mask at the rate of Rs 1.29 per piece. Subsequently, however, 30 lakh pieces of same three-layered masks were procured from the same company at the rate of Rs 9.40 per piece.