Haryana: MLA Balraj Kundu threatens to end support to Khattar govt

A day after registration of an FIR, Independent MLA Balraj Kundu Sunday said that he would withdraw support from the CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s government if the authorities don’t take action against former minister Manish Grover within a month.

Kundu has leveled serious allegations of corruption against Grover while the former minister has said that Kundu should explain how he earned property worth Rs 7,500 crore in a short span of time. The police on Saturday had lodged an FIR against Kundu under the charges of cheating over a financial dispute with a former business partner Narender Dhankar. On Sunday, Kundu along with a large number of supporters marched towards Rohtak’s Civil Lines Police Station and sat on a dharna in front of the police station.

Kundu had earlier told The Indian Express that he had already filed a defamation case against Dhankar brothers for leveling false allegations. Speaking to the journalists in Rohtak Sunday, Kundu said, “I had extended support to an honest Chief Minister, not corruption. Grover was instrumental in getting a false FIR lodged against me after I leveled corruption allegations against him. My voice can’t be suppressed with such tactics.”

On the other hand, Grover said that Kundu was unnecessarily giving political color to a case related to financial transactions between two business partners. “If Kundu is right at his place then why is he upset? The police probe will clear the picture,” said Grover in a statement Sunday

