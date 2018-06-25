MLA and girl deny allegation, soldier says BJP legislator abducted his daughter

The girl, who is studying in a university in Punjab, was absent from her hostel since February 8. (Representational) The girl, who is studying in a university in Punjab, was absent from her hostel since February 8. (Representational)

A soldier has filed a complaint against Dr Gagan Bhagat, BJP MLA from R S Pura, alleging that he has abducted his daughter. The MLA and the daughter denied the allegations.

The soldier, who works in Kashmir’s Kupwara district, and his family members staged a demonstration in Jammu city Sunday, raising slogans against Bhagat, and then lodged a complaint at Arnia police station. Sub Divisional Police Officer, R S Pura, Sourav Prashar, confirmed that police had received the complaint.

The girl, who is studying in a university in Punjab, was absent from her hostel since February 8. “She is a minor and has been kidnapped by the BJP MLA,” the father alleged. The father came across photographs purportedly showing her as having married the BJP MLA. Both Bhagat and the girl said the photograph was fake.

Bhagat said the girl was not staying with her parents as they wanted to get her married to the son of a local PDP leader against her wishes. “The girl’s family believed I was helping her in the matter,” he told The Indian Express.

Bhagat said the girl approached her for help and he advised her to talk to her parents. Soon after, the girl rang up The Indian Express, saying she had been given the phone number by the MLA. She said, “I am an adult. I have not been kidnapped and I am safe.”

She said her parents were forcing her to marry, and “I had sought help from MLA. He told me that being an adult, my parents cannot get me married against my wishes.” Her father denied the charge.

