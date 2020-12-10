Khattar calls Haryana brass meet on Dec 17

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has called an unprecedented meeting of the state’s entire brass on December 17. (File)

As the ongoing deadlock between protesting farmers and the Centre looks all set to intensify with the farm outfits rejecting the Union government’s proposal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has called an unprecedented meeting of the state’s entire brass, including Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police and Superintendents of Police, on December 17. All the officers have been instructed to be “physically present” in Chandigarh on that day.

A senior officer said “it is very tough for all the officers to leave their respective stations and be here in Chandigarh” amid the standoff “but an order is an order”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd