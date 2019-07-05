MK Stalin’s son is Udhayanidhi DMK youth wing secretary

DMK president M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday was appointed the secretary of the party’s youth wing. Udhayanidhi, 42, was given the key post after M P Swaminathan was relieved from the position. DMK youth wing office-bearers across Tamil Nadu will now directly report to him.

The appointment of the film actor and producer gains significance as his father Stalin too began his political journey with the same post, which he had held from 1982 to 2017 — when DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi retired from politics.

“This decision has come after our successful victory in the (Lok Sabha) elections. There is no better time than this to make Udhayanidhi the next leader,” said a DMK district secretary, who was in Chennai on Thursday as part of celebrations among the top Stalin loyalists.

Another leader who was at the DMK headquarters said, “AIADMK is now suffering because she (late J Jayalalithaa of AIADMK) did not find a successor before her death. That is why we celebrate Udhayanidhi’s appointment.”

Udhayanidhi, who is hardly one year old in active party politics, is yet to prove his mettle, but his mother, Durga Stalin, is said to be keen to push him as a leader of the future.

“She wanted to make him a leader, the successor of Stalin. There is no feud within the family over succession right now except the controversies triggered by (Stalin’s brother) M K Alagiri. But Durga wanted to see her son emerging as a power centre,” a source close to the Stalin family said.

The source added that Udhayanidhi is more like his father in character. “He has patience, he is mostly soft spoken. But he is godfearing like his mother. He acted and produced many movies in the last 10 years. As a film director and actor, he travelled across Tamil Nadu and that experience is definitely going to help him in his political career,” the source said.