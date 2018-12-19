Stalin’s proposal on Rahul as PM: One person’s opinion may not be that of alliance, says Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to DMK chief M K Stalin’s proposal to pitch Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said one person’s opinion cannot be considered that of all alliance partners.

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event at his party’s headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh also denied Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s claim that workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar take away most of the jobs in MP.

On Sunday, Stalin had proposed Rahul’s name as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate. The next day, Nath had said that many industries come to MP but offer employment to outsiders, mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

On Tuesday, Akhilesh said, “People of this country are not happy with the BJP. Many, including Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP’s Sharad Pawar attempted to form an alliance, bringing all leaders together. If someone is giving his own opinion, we cannot take this necessarily as that of the alliance.”

On Nath’s comment about UP migrants, he said, “This is wrong. Earlier, we used to hear such comments in Maharashtra. They used to say that North Indians come to their state, do business and take up most of the jobs. The same things were heard from Delhi and now from Madhya Pradesh.”