MK Stalin: Will keep up protests till CAA withdrawn

Thousands participated as the DMK and other Opposition parties Monday took out a rally in Chennai against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The rally, which began from Egmore CMDA and ended at Rajarathinam Stadium, was led by DMK chief M K Stalin, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK leader Vaiko and senior leaders of Left parties.

According to the state intelligence, no less than 30,000 people attended the rally and over 3,000 police personnel were deployed to handle security arrangements.

The rally ended with a brief speech by DMK chief Stalin, who said the state Opposition will continue protests until the Centre withdraws the CAA.

“We will wait for the Centre to withdraw this Act. If they refuse to do that, we will announce the next plan…” Stalin said.

Taking a jibe at the deployment of massive police force at the venue, Stalin said they should thank police personnel for joining the rally and the ruling AIADMK government for such publicity, referring to a petition moved in Madras HC on Sunday seeking an order to prevent the rally.

