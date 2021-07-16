Stalin asks Modi to reconsider decision to hold NEET

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision to conduct NEET as it may lead to further spread of Covid-19.

“Schools and colleges are shut. Under these circumstances, conducting a national level entrance examination may lead to the spread of the virus. Hence, the honourable Prime Minister should reconsider the decision,” Stalin said.

Modi on Friday held a virtual meeting of several chief ministers on Covid-19 to discuss the current scenario and subsequent vaccination strategies as the country prepares to face the third wave of infections.

Speaking at the meeting, Stalin thanked the Modi for increasing oxygen and remdesivir supply to Tamil Nadu.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu government under his leadership has been able to bring down vaccine wastage from 6% to almost nothing. He said, “Tamil Nadu is the only state where a new government was given the hard task of handling Covid-19 immediately after taking charge but we took the challenge and were able to curb the spread and reduce the death rate.”

He claimed Tamil Nadu was successfully able to make more awareness on vaccination and as a result, the vaccine requirement demand is high. He added when compared to other states, the allocation of vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu is low and he had written a letter to Modi seeking special allocation of one crore vaccines and is looking forward to gain the Centre’s support.

The chief minister said “We have provided Covid-19 financial aid of Rs 4,000 to each of two crore families alongside relief kits. Considering the current situation, the Centre should waive off the good and services tax on all items related to Covid-19.”

Stalin assured his government will provide full cooperation to the Union Government to recover from this virus.

As per reports, Stalin is set to travel to Delhi to meet the President and discuss various issues, including NEET, Karnakata’s proposed plan to construct a dam at Mekedatu and others.