Russian authorities questioned me because of my name: M K Stalin recalls 1989 visit

Addressing a function in Chennai, DMK president M K Stalin Thursday narrated an incident on how his name caused problems during a visit to Russia in 1989. He said he was stopped and made to answer several questions by authorities as he showed them his passport.

“When I went to Russian, the authorities at the airport asked me to mention my name. When I said ‘Stalin’, many people started looking at me. While checking my passport, officials asked me many questions before I was allowed to enter the country”, Stalin said.

He explained that many people in Russia didn’t like Joseph Stalin, the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Russian leader Joseph Stalin died only four days after M K Stalin was born, on March 1, 1953. It is a popular story among DMK veterans and cadres that his late father and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, then an emerging DMK leader and follower of party founder C N Annadurai, announced the name of his son while addressing a condolence meeting for the Russian Communist party leader Joseph Stalin.