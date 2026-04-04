‘Linguistic imposition’ vs ‘linguistic liberation’: Stalin and Pradhan clash over 3-language formula

A sharp exchange between M K Stalin and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unfolded across social media Saturday, turning a long-simmering debate over language policy into a live political contest in the middle of an election season. The trigger was the Centre’s new curriculum framework aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, which the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister described as “not an innocent academic reform — it is a calculated and deeply concerning attempt at linguistic imposition.”

In a detailed post at 8.18 am, Stalin argued that “under the guise of promoting ‘Indian languages,’ the BJP-led NDA government is aggressively advancing a centralising agenda that privileges Hindi while systematically marginalising India’s rich and diverse linguistic heritage.” The three-language formula, he said, was “in reality, a covert mechanism to expand Hindi into non-Hindi speaking regions.”

For students in southern states, he added, “this framework effectively translates into compulsory Hindi learning,” questioning the lack of reciprocity. “Will students in Hindi-speaking states be mandated to learn Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam- or even languages like Bengali and Marathi?” he asked, calling the absence of clarity “one-sided and discriminatory.”

The CM also raised administrative concerns, asking, “Where are the qualified teachers to implement this sweeping exercise? And crucially, where is the funding?” He described the policy as “yet another ill-conceived” measure announced “without planning, resources, or accountability,” and framed the issue as “not merely a question of language – it is a question of fairness, federalism, and equal opportunity.”

By early afternoon, Pradhan responded, rejecting the charge of imposition and accusing Stalin of mischaracterisation. “Your narrative of ‘imposition’ is a tired attempt to mask political failures,” he wrote at 1.44 pm, calling the policy “a manifesto for linguistic liberation”.

The minister said the policy “prioritises the mother tongue so every Tamil child can excel in their own glorious language,” adding that “by misrepresenting a flexible policy as ‘compulsory Hindi’, you are not defending Tamil; you are creating barriers”. Multilingualism, he argued, should not be seen as a threat: “Tamil is not weakened by the learning of additional languages; it is enriched”.

Pradhan also turned the argument toward implementation, asserting that the Centre was committed to funding and institutional strengthening through schemes such as Samagra Shiksha. He accused the State government of blocking initiatives, saying Tamil Nadu had “stalled the establishment of PM SHRI schools… by refusing to sign the MoU” and had “continued to obstruct” the setting up of Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Story continues below this ad

“The talk of resources is merely a façade,” he said, adding that “progress is being held back by your ‘dishonest’ politics”. He urged Stalin to “stop using the ‘Hindi imposition’ argument… and join the national mission of empowering every Indian language.”

Stalin’s reply at 5.45 pm escalated the exchange, describing the minister’s remarks as “deeply irresponsible and reckless” and reflective of “an entrenched disregard for India’s plurality, federal values, and respect for states”. Tamil Nadu, he said, “firmly rejects #ThreeLanguagePolicy,” insisting that “this is not about opposing languages, but about resisting imposition and defending Constitutional rights”.

He accused the Centre of financial coercion, alleging that “a humongous sum of Rs 2,200 crore under the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ Scheme” had been withheld, calling it “nothing short of audacity” and arguing that such funds “cannot be weaponised as a tool of coercion.”

The Chief Minister also challenged the Centre on implementation in northern states. “What third Indian language is actually being implemented in schools across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat?” he asked, adding: “How many schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan are actually teaching Tamil?” He pressed for data on teacher appointments and spending on classical languages, questioning whether the policy was equitable in practice.

Story continues below this ad

At its core, the exchange reflected a deeper disagreement over the nature of Indian federalism. Stalin argued that “when crucial education funding is tied to compliance, it ceases to be a matter of choice,” calling the policy an attempt to “dilute India’s linguistic diversity into a monochromatic, homogenised ‘One India’ framework.” Tamil Nadu, he said, would “not accept language imposition under any circumstances.”

Pradhan maintained that the policy upheld “constitutional principles by promoting all languages equally,” and that opposition to it risked “denying our youth the opportunity to become multilingual global leaders.”

The online sparring also drew in state-level political alignments. Stalin called upon the opposition in Tamil Nadu to clarify whether they supported the policy, framing the issue as one of “rights, identity, and the future of our students.”

The exchange comes against a broader backdrop of renewed debates over Centre-State relations. A recent report commissioned by the Tamil Nadu government had argued that India’s federal structure had tilted toward over-centralisation, calling for a “structural reset” to “right-size” the Union.