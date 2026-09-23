Stalin on Express report: Gyanesh Kumar must go, SIR must be halted

A day after The Indian Express reported that two of the Election Commission of India’s three members had objected, on record, at least 14 times in 10 months to decisions taken without their knowledge, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar “must go” and that “he has no right to continue in office”.

Sharing the Express report on his Facebook page, Stalin wrote, “The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, along with other Opposition parties, has consistently opposed the move to delete crores of voters from the electoral rolls in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Rushed through just months ahead of elections in State after State, the exercise was riddled with irregularities and sparked widespread unrest, particularly in West Bengal,” he wrote.

ALSO READ | Election Commissioners knocked on Cabinet Secretary’s door over voter software integrity

“The explosive findings published by The Indian Express today, backed by evidence, have now cast serious doubts over the results of every Assembly election held after the SIR exercise. The investigation reveals that Chief Election Commissioner Thiru. Gyanesh Kumar had been acting unilaterally and in secrecy, without the concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners. Even more alarming is the revelation that Thiru. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Thiru. Vivek Joshi were kept in the dark about crucial decisions being taken within the very institution they jointly oversee. Their objections to decisions being taken without their knowledge were brushed aside on as many as 14 occasions in just ten months. These revelations have severely eroded the credibility of the Election Commission,” he wrote.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The Election Commission is a three-member body whose business must, as far as possible, be transacted unanimously. Where the Commissioners differ in opinion on any matter, the decision must be based on the majority view. If two of its three members were themselves kept unaware of what was being done in the Commission’s name, this cannot be dismissed as a mere internal or procedural matter. It constitutes a grave assault on Indian democracy. The credibility of an apex institution that is expected to function independently, transparently and without political interference has been seriously compromised,” he wrote.

“The revelations concerning the electoral rolls are equally disturbing. Appeals were filed against the inclusion of voters even after courts had ordered that their names be added to the electoral rolls. Who authorised these appeals? Who filed them? The two Election Commissioners themselves say they were kept in the dark,” he wrote.

“The law empowers Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to scrutinise and revise electoral rolls. Yet, they were unable to add even those who had been duly found eligible to vote. ERONet, the digital platform through which these changes had to be made, was entirely under the control of one person. When such concerns are being raised by two serving Election Commissioners, the extent of political interference that may have taken place within the Election Commission is plain to see,” he wrote.

“As early as March this year, the DMK, along with other Opposition parties, moved an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He has no right to continue in office any longer. Thiru. Gyanesh Kumar must go immediately. The SIR exercise must be halted. The DMK demands a fair and thorough investigation into everything that has transpired within the Election Commission and that those responsible be held accountable,” he wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Following The Indian Express report, the EC has acknowledged the “written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks-and-balances”, but described them as part of its “decision-making process”. It did not respond to the specific concerns raised by the two Commissioners.