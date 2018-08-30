MK Alagiri hints at burying the hatchet, says ready to accept DMK chief Stalin’s leadership

Former Union Minister M K Alagiri has been in political exile since his expulsion from the DMK in 2014 by Karunanidhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma/File) Former Union Minister M K Alagiri has been in political exile since his expulsion from the DMK in 2014 by Karunanidhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma/File)

Extending an olive branch to his estranged brother and DMK chief Stalin, former Union Minister MK Alagiri Thursday said he was ready to accept the leadership of his younger brother if he was readmitted into the party fold. “When we desire to be inducted into the party, we must then accept the (Stalin’s) leadership, isn’t it,” Alagiri told reporters when asked if he was ready to accept the leadership of his younger brother.

The estranged elder brother of Stalin said neither he nor his son Durai Dayanidhi desired for any position in the party. Alagiri said he was ready to work alongside the top party leadership and added that he and his supporters have been reiterating it. “We are ready to join the party and work together, they are not taking us back,” he said. Read in Tamil

If not readmitted, Alagiri said, the next course of action would be decided after the rally to be held next month. When pointed out that the DMK general council had elevated Stalin unanimously, he shot back: “Is the general council alone the party? …do 1,500 members of the council alone represent the DMK?.. the cadres are on my side, after next month’s rally more will come to my side.”

On Tuesday, Stalin was elevated as the DMK President after being elected unopposed to the top post.

READ | MK Stalin takes over as DMK chief, targets Centre & state

Alagiri, the elder son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, said he did not know what was preventing his return to the party. “Truth will always get support,” he said, reiterating that the true loyalists of Karunanidhi were on his side.

Alagiri has been in political exile since his expulsion from the party in 2014 by Karunanidhi. He was sacked at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.

With PTI inputs

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd