MJ Akbar hints political vendetta: Charges false, will take action; why this storm before elections, asks Union minister

Facing allegations of sexual harassment, Union minister MJ Akbar on Sunday said that making accusations without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections, ANI reported. Denying all accusations against him as baseless, the senior journalist-turned-minister said he will take legal action.

“Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action,” ANI quoted Akbar as saying in a statement.

“The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad,” added Akbar.

Hinting that there is a political motive behind the allegations against him, Akbar said, “Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill.”

“Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action,” the minister added.

Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, was on an official trip to Nigeria when his name surfaced in the #MeToo campaign earlier last week. Multiple women, mostly journalists, have claimed they were sexually harassed by Akbar during his stint as editor. Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, have called for Akbar’s resignation.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained a studied silence on the matter so far, many in the party believe that the charges against him are serious.

