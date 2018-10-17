Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • MJ Akbar resigns reaction LIVE UPDATES: As women we feel vindicated, says Priya Ramani
Over the last fortnight, about 20 women have come forward to narrate their experiences of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of MoS Akbar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2018 7:03:37 pm
MJ Akbar resigns: He stepped down as Minister of State External Affairs following sexual harassment charges against him. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

MJ Akbar resigns reaction LIVE UPDATES: Beleaguered union minister M J Akbar on Wednesday stepped down from his position amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against him in the wake of #MeToo movement. In a terse statement, the Minister of State (External Affairs) said he will challenge the “false accusation” levelled against him in his personal capacity.

“Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation…,” Akbar said in the statement.

His resignation comes two days after he filed a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to name Akbar following which as many as 20 women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour when he worked as a newspaper editor. READ | MJ Akbar resigns after flurry of #MeToo allegations

Live Blog

19:03 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Akbar's resignation "victory of truth": Congress

Congress party termed Akbar's resignation as "victory of truth". Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said she saluted those women who stood on their charges against the minister bravely despite the "brazen" stance taken by the government.

18:52 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Courageous women journalists deserve all the credit: Atishi
18:44 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Harsha Bhogle reacts to MJ Akbar's resignation
18:32 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal reacts on Akbar's resignation
18:22 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
AAP praises women who 'forced' Akbar to resign, seeks criminal proceedings against him

The AAP Wednesday hailed the women who accused Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar of "sexual harassment" and said his resignation "completely exposed" the 'Chaal, Charitra and Chehra' of the ruling BJP at the Centre. Reacting to Akbar's resignation, AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said the action was "not sufficient" and demanded criminal proceedings against him. "Mere resignation by Akbar is not sufficient considering gravity of allegations against him. Criminal proceedings must be started against him," Pandey said. PTI

18:12 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Senior advocate Indira Jaising salutes the courage of women
17:58 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Meenal Baghel reacts on Akbar's resignation
17:36 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Feel vindicated by Akbar's resignation: Priya Ramani

The 20 women include Meenal Baghel who is Chief Editor, Mumbai Mirror; Manisha Pande; Tushita Patel; Kanika Gahlaut; Suparna Sharma, Resident Editor, The Asian Age, New Delhi; Ramola Talwar Badam; Kaniza Garari; Malavika Banerjee; A T Jayanthi, Editor, Deccan Chronicle; Hamida Parkar; Jonali Buragohain, Sanjari Chatterjee, Meenakshi Kumar, Sujata Dutta Sachdeva, Hoihnu Hauzel, Aisha Khan, Kushalrani Gulab, Kiran Manral, Christina Francis and Reshmi Chakraborty.

The flood of allegations began with Priya Ramani, who said on Twitter on October 8 that an article she had written last year about an editor inviting her to his hotel room for a job interview and asking her to sit on the bed with him, was Akbar. Ramani, formerly of India Today, The Indian Express, and Mint, went on to join Akbar’s team at the Asian Age. Several other women journalists who had worked with Akbar followed with similar accounts, and some of them spoke to The Indian Express about their experiences.

Akbar countered many of these specific allegations in his statement Sunday. He said that Ramani “began this campaign a year ago with a magazine article” but had not named him earlier “as she knew it was an incorrect story”. He recalled that when Ramani was recently asked “why she had not named me”, she had tweeted: “Never named him because he didn’t ‘do’ anything.”

So, if he hadn’t done anything, “where and what is the story?” Akbar asked. He said it was “admitted at the very inception” that “there is no story”. However, “a sea of innuendo, speculation and abusive diatribe has been built around something that never happened”, and some of these allegations were mere “unsubstantiated hearsay”. He added that others confirm “on the record” that he “didn’t do anything”.

