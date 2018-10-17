MJ Akbar resigns reaction LIVE UPDATES: As women we feel vindicated, says Priya Ramani

MJ Akbar resigns: He stepped down as Minister of State External Affairs following sexual harassment charges against him. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) MJ Akbar resigns: He stepped down as Minister of State External Affairs following sexual harassment charges against him. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

MJ Akbar resigns reaction LIVE UPDATES: Beleaguered union minister M J Akbar on Wednesday stepped down from his position amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against him in the wake of #MeToo movement. In a terse statement, the Minister of State (External Affairs) said he will challenge the “false accusation” levelled against him in his personal capacity.

“Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation…,” Akbar said in the statement.

His resignation comes two days after he filed a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to name Akbar following which as many as 20 women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour when he worked as a newspaper editor. READ | MJ Akbar resigns after flurry of #MeToo allegations