MJ Akbar resigns reaction LIVE UPDATES: As women we feel vindicated, says Priya Ramani

MJ Akbar resigns reaction LIVE UPDATES: Beleaguered union minister M J Akbar on Wednesday stepped down from his position amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against him in the wake of #MeToo movement. In a terse statement, the Minister of State (External Affairs) said he will challenge the “false accusation” levelled against him in his personal capacity.
“Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation…,” Akbar said in the statement.
His resignation comes two days after he filed a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to name Akbar following which as many as 20 women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour when he worked as a newspaper editor. READ | MJ Akbar resigns after flurry of #MeToo allegations
Congress party termed Akbar's resignation as "victory of truth". Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said she saluted those women who stood on their charges against the minister bravely despite the "brazen" stance taken by the government.
The AAP Wednesday hailed the women who accused Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar of "sexual harassment" and said his resignation "completely exposed" the 'Chaal, Charitra and Chehra' of the ruling BJP at the Centre. Reacting to Akbar's resignation, AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said the action was "not sufficient" and demanded criminal proceedings against him. "Mere resignation by Akbar is not sufficient considering gravity of allegations against him. Criminal proceedings must be started against him," Pandey said. PTI