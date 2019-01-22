Toggle Menu
MJ Akbar defamation case: Court reserves order on summoning Priya Ramani as accusedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/mj-akbar-defamation-case-court-reserves-order-on-summoning-priya-ramani-as-accused-5549875/

MJ Akbar defamation case: Court reserves order on summoning Priya Ramani as accused

#MeToo movement: Priya Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, which was denied by him.

MJ Akbar defamation case: Court reserves order on summoning Priya Ramani as accused
M J Akbar resigned as Union minister on October 17 after journalist Priya Ramani accused him of sexual harassment.

A Delhi court Tuesday reserved for January 29 its order on whether to summon journalist Priya Ramani as an accused in a defamation case filed by former union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order after listening to arguments from Akbar’s lawyer, who said a prima facie case was made out against Ramani.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media when he was in Nigeria as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, which was denied by him.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues production warrant against Sajjan Kumar in Sultanpuri killing
2 Essential to defeat BJP, Kept Congress out to fix UP arithmetic: Akhilesh Yadav
3 SC to take 'in-chamber' decision on listing of plea challenging Article 35-A