Mizoram will elect a non-Congress govt: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary in charge of the northeast Ram Madhav Friday expressed confidence that poll-bound Mizoram will elect a non-Congress government, thus leading to a “Congress-mukt North East”.

Mizoram is the only state in the North East region which is under the Congress rule at present.

The assembly election in Mizoram is due in December.

“We are very confident that the voters of Mizoram will reject the Congress and will elect a non-Congress government in the (ensuing assembly election). In that sense, it will be a ‘Congress-mukt’ North East in terms of government,” Madhav said at the India Today Conclave East 2018 here.

“The Congress party, whether it will remain or not, is not in my hand. It is in the hands of (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Asked about the secret of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) success in the North East, Madhav said, “It is through the good democratic practice of reaching out to the people”.

Earlier this week, the BJP leader had said in Aizawl that the saffron party would fight the assembly election in Mizoram on its own, but did not rule out a post-poll alliance with “like-minded” parties.

He had also said that the party would field candidates in all 40 assembly seats.

