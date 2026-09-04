Heavy rain disrupts train services to Mizoram, repair work underway

Mizoram train services disrupted by heavy rain as railway authorities begin repair work to restore the affected section and train operations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 4, 2026 06:30 PM IST
Mizoram train services hit by heavy rain; repair work underway (Image: NFR)Mizoram train services hit by heavy rain; repair work underway (Image: NFR)
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Rail connectivity to Mizoram: Heavy rainfall has disrupted train services to Mizoram after soil erosion affected the railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal-Bairabi section on Thursday evening. The railway authorities have started restoration work at the affected site and are closely monitoring the situation. The efforts are underway to repair the damaged section and restore normal train services.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), around 70 metres of railway track has been affected by soil erosion, with the impact extending up to 40 metres from the centre of the track.

He said there is no direct road access to the affected site, making restoration work more challenging for railway authorities.

“Considering the site conditions and accessibility constraints, the restoration work may take some time to complete. As a result of this, few trains have been cancelled and few short originated,” he said.

Train services regulated on Jamira-Bairabi section after soil erosion

Cancelled trains

  • 15610 Sairang–Guwahati Express: Cancelled on September 5, 7 and 9.
  • 15609 Guwahati–Sairang Express: Cancelled on September 6 and 8.
  • 55667 Silchar–Bairabi Express: Cancelled from September 5 to 9.
  • 55668 Bairabi–Silchar Express: Cancelled from September 6 to 10.
  • 55669 Silchar–Sairang Express: Cancelled from September 7 to 9.
  • 55670 Sairang–Silchar Express: Cancelled on September 6, 8, 9 and 10.

Trains to originate from Hailakandi

  • 15610 Sairang–Guwahati Express: The September 6 and 8 services will start from Hailakandi instead of Sairang. The Sairang–Hailakandi portion will remain cancelled.
  • 13126 Sairang–Kolkata Express: The September 7 service will start from Hailakandi instead of Sairang. The Sairang–Hailakandi portion will remain cancelled.

Trains to terminate at Hailakandi

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  • 15609 Guwahati–Sairang Express: The September 5, 7 and 9 services will terminate at Hailakandi instead of Sairang.
  • 13125 Kolkata–Sairang Express: The September 5 service will terminate at Hailakandi.
  • 20508 Anand Vihar Terminal–Sairang Express: The September 6 service will terminate at Hailakandi.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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