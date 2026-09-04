Heavy rain disrupts train services to Mizoram, repair work underway

Rail connectivity to Mizoram: Heavy rainfall has disrupted train services to Mizoram after soil erosion affected the railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal-Bairabi section on Thursday evening. The railway authorities have started restoration work at the affected site and are closely monitoring the situation. The efforts are underway to repair the damaged section and restore normal train services.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), around 70 metres of railway track has been affected by soil erosion, with the impact extending up to 40 metres from the centre of the track.