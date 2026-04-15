Focus on ‘development roadmap’ as Mizoram signs agreement with ‘only remaining underground group’
The Home Department Secretary said that an arms surrender ceremony for 43 cadres of the organisation would be held on April 30, and that a “peace camp” would be set up for them near Mauchar, a village near Aizawl district.
The Mizoram government has announced that it signed a ‘Memorandum of Settlement’ with the Hmar People’s Convention-Democratic (Lalhmingthanga Sanate’s faction) on Tuesday, which it says it had identified as the “only remaining underground armed group operating within Mizoram”.
The agreement was signed in Sakawrdai on Tuesday by Home Department Secretary David Lalthantluanga and HPC-D(LF) head Lalhmingthanga Sanate. The Home Department Secretary said that an arms surrender ceremony for 43 cadres of the organisation would be held on April 30, and that a “peace camp” would be set up for them near Mauchar, a village near Aizawl district.
Following the end of the Mizo insurgency with the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986, paving the way for the creation of the separate state of Mizoram the following year, the state has been known to be generally peaceful. However, there had been a “Hmar insurgency”, led by the Hmar People’s Convention, which was formed the same year as the Mizo Accord by some leaders of the state’s Hmar tribe, who pressed for administrative autonomy. A peace agreement was signed with the HPC in 1994, and then another agreement was signed with a breakaway group, HPC(D), in 2018.
According to the Mizoram government, the HPC-D(LF) was identified as “the only remaining underground armed group operating within Mizoram”, and the government began engaging with the group in mid-2024. It said that after three rounds of talks, a final round was held on March 30.
“Subsequently, on April 9, 2026, after thorough deliberations by officials led by the Home Minister, a draft agreement was prepared. As a result, the Memorandum of Settlement has been successfully signed today,” said a government statement.
According to it, the agreement focuses on a “development roadmap” for the Hmar-dominated Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) region, including increased budgetary allocation, a special development package and improved connectivity.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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