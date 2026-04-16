Mizoram household census kicks off; refugees to be surveyed next year

The first phase of the Census 2027 began Thursday in Mizoram, with the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) kicking off. The process is expected to continue till May 15, after which the second phase, the Population Enumeration (PE), will begin in February 2027. Mizoram Director of Census Operations, Vinod Kavle told The Indian Express that the foreign refugees residing in the state will be counted in the second phase as per the established census exercises.

“The census counts a person who resides in a particular place at a particular time irrespective of nationalities, except people from the embassies of different countries. It is not connected with citizenship,” said another census official in the state. The census includes questions on migration, including reasons for migration.