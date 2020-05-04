Mizoram BJP asks Centre for special trains to bring back northeast migrants

BJP State President Vanlalhmuaka briefs the media at CADC. (Source: Sentinal Assam/representational) BJP State President Vanlalhmuaka briefs the media at CADC. (Source: Sentinal Assam/representational)

The Mizoram unit of the BJP on Sunday urged the Centre to facilitate return of the people of the northeast, who are stranded in different part of the country due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

We have requested Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to arrange for special trains for the stranded people of the

northeast, like the government has done for other states…,” state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said.

Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES

Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed states to ferry migrant labourers, students and

tourists back home in buses or special trains.

Vanlalhmuaka said three leaders of the state BJP have been assigned the task to monitor the arrangement of special

trains for the northeast.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.