Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Demand raised for revocation of orders directing Mizoram districts to maintain status quo

The border dispute between the two Northeastern states is a long pending issue, which stemmed from two demarcations during the colonial period.

By: PTI | Aizawl |
November 16, 2021 11:13:32 am
Mizoram's three districts, namely Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit, share a 164.6 km long boundary with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj district.

An Aizawl based organisation on Monday demanded that both the Centre and the Mizoram government revoke orders directing two district administrations to maintain status quo and refrain from undertaking construction activities along the state’s border with Assam.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Inner Line Reserve Forest alleged that Assam is continuing with the construction of roads and other structures along the inter-state border.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Renu Sharma, JAC claimed that it will take “stringent measures” if the orders were not withdrawn within three days from Monday.

On November 8, the state home department directed deputy commissioners Kolasib and Mamit districts to maintain status quo and refrain from undertaking construction activities on the disputed areas along the Mizoram-Assam border following the Union Home Ministry’s advisory of November 5.

“The orders were one-sided and an insult to the people of Mizoram,” JAC chairman Lianzuala said.

The advisories were issued simultaneously to Mizoram and Assam governments by the MHA on November 5, a state home department official told PTI.

The inter-state border dispute took an ugly turn on July 26 when police forces of the two states exchanged fire near Vairengte town along the National Highway- 306 leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam.

