Mitra at technology senate Bangla: ‘Tax cut to corporates won’t boost economy’

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Wednesday said the Centre’s recent announcement to give tax exemption to domestic and new manufacturing companies would not solve the current economic crisis in the country.

During a conversation with The Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain on the first day of the two-day “Technology Senate BANGLA”, organised by The Express Group in Kolkata, Mitra said the country was facing unprecedented economic slowdown due to demonetisation and the hasty rollout of the Goods and Services Tax, which, according to him, had hit the informal and unorganised sector badly.

“Around Rs 8 lakh crore is in the books of 500 top companies of India today. Giving them a tax rebate does not solve the problem of creating demands. They are not investing because there is not adequate demand for their products and services. This will not solve the present crisis,” Mitra said.

The state finance minister predicted that India’s federal polity may collapse in 2022 when the Centre’s compensation to the states for revenue shortfall on account of the shift to the new indirect tax regime ends.

Mitra said 60% of the development expenditure is borne by the states and there has been a significant decline in GST collections. While rolling out GST in 2017, the Centre had assured to compensate the states for the revenue loss for five years.

“On one hand, you have states’ income, which is GST, not growing, on the other hand, the Centre’s own revenue collections are declining. That means you have a huge amount of shortfall,” the minister said. He added that the development expenditure for states now rose from about 40% to 60% for running Central schemes.

Mitra alleged that a ‘massive fraud’ under GST had taken place due to its hasty rollout.