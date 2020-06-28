MIT University conference pledges to combat threat of biological, chemical warfare

Through this international conference, the agenda was to create awareness and preparedness, by bringing people from various countries together to evolve a mechanism. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Through this international conference, the agenda was to create awareness and preparedness, by bringing people from various countries together to evolve a mechanism. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The MIT World Peace University recently conducted a four-day virtual international conference on eradication of biological and chemical weapons, which ended on Saturday. The conference was aimed at spreading awareness and awakening the youth against bio-warfare. The conference also focused on its end goal of establishing a legal discourse towards curbing research and development of such weapons. It had over 20,000 participants from across the globe.

Expressing his views on the current scenario, Professor Dr Vishwanath D Karad, founder president, MIT World Peace University, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has created utmost disruption in our mundane lives… Sadly, due to some nation’s greed, we humans are the ones who suffer the most. We should all take an oath to work towards peace and harmony rather than fighting against each other”.

Rahul V Karad, vice-president of MAEER’s MIT Group, said, “ We all know that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought our lives to a standstill, it is high time that we rethink the way the world functions. As an educational institute dedicated to the idea of world peace, we staunchly believe in working towards the eradication of biochemical weapons. Through this international conference, the agenda was to create awareness and preparedness, by bringing people from various countries together to evolve a mechanism which will help in the elimination of biowarfare.”

The four day-long virtual conference saw many eminent spokespersons and leaders across fields deliberating, discussing and sharing their expertise on different aspects of biowarfare, and they have jointly contributed towards creating a legal framework.

