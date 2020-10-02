‘Misusing Takhts for political agenda’: Former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann

Former Congress minister Joginder Singh Mann. (Faceboo@jogindersingh.mann.5)

Former Punjab Minister and chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Joginder Singh Mann Thursday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership of misusing the supreme Takhts of Sikhs for pursuing their political agenda.

In a statement, Mann said that ousted by people from political power, the Akalis were now resorting to dirty tantrums by giving communal colour to the farmers’ agitation. He said that the Takhts were the highest temporal seats for the Sikhs and using them for political purposes is unwarranted and undesirable.

Mann said that three marches taken out by Akalis from Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Sri Damdama Sahib clearly reflect that in absence of power, the SAD was hell-bent upon misusing the religious sentiments of people for their political purposes.

The former minister said that by giving communal color to the farmers’ agitation the Akali Dal aims at weakening the agitation of food growers thereby appeasing their bosses in RSS. Mann said that every farmer knows that Akalis were hand in glove with Modi government in framing the farm laws.

He said that the farmers would teach Akalis a lesson for their treachery.

(With ENS, Jalandhar)

