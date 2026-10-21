Missionary school principal attacked by masked men inside office in Jharkhand

The principal of a missionary school in Jharkhand’s Khunti district was allegedly attacked by three masked men on Tuesday night and found unconscious the next morning with serious head injuries, a church official said.

Father Benedict Barla alias Benny, principal of St Michael School, was found unconscious and bleeding on the school premises on Wednesday morning.

Bisu Benjamin, Vicar General of the Koti Diocese, told The Indian Express that CCTV footage showed three masked men entering the premises around 9 pm on Tuesday. “From the CCTV footage, it appears that three people wearing masks entered on a bike. It seems they may have entered the office and attacked the principal when he came across them. They appear to have used whatever they could find there to hit him,” Benjamin said.