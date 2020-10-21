Mission Shakti — UP: 400 cases of crimes against women, children on priority list

Yogi Adityanath at the launch of ‘Mission Shakti’ in Balrampur, which will focus on spreading awareness towards ensuring safety and dignity to women and the girl child. (Courtesy: Twitter/File)

Three days into the launch of the Mission Shakti campaign by the Uttar Pradesh government for women security, the state’s prosecution directorate has identified as many as 400 cases related to crimes against women and children for their earlier judicial remedy.

In most of the identified cases — 134 of the 400 being of “serious nature” — the trial has been completed, officials at the prosecution department said.

“With coordination from every level, we are working hard to conclude them at the earliest. We are monitoring the progress in these cases on a daily basis,” Additional Director General (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey said. “With prompt prosecution, our efforts is to ensure that accused get punished,” the official added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched “Mission Shakti”, a six-month drive to ensure safety and security of women and children, on October 17, coinciding with the beginning of Navratri.

Speaking to a group of women gram pradhans on Sunday, the Chief Minister had said that his government would soon launch a special drive to initiate “legal action against all those who are a threat to women security or those who are indulging in corruption in the welfare schemes for women”.

“In the first phase of the Mission Shakti programme, we are going to spread awareness on women safety. In the second phase, legal action will be taken, and in the third phase, we will launch massive action against two kinds of people — one who are a threat to the security of women and those who are promoting widescale corruption in schemes meant for the welfare of women,” the Chief Minister had said.

In the last three days, the government said that as 14 people received the death penalty in 11 cases related to crimes against women and children in the state. An official said life imprisonment was awarded to 28 convicts and 39 others were sentenced to jail terms of different durations. “The prosecution department also got bail cancelled of 398 accused in cases related to crimes against women and children,” the official added.

