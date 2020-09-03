Mission Karmayogi: Govt’s massive plan to train, skill, have ‘ideal’ civil servants

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Jitendra Singh brief media on cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared major changes in the way civil services officers will be skilled and trained across the country. ‘Mission Karmayogi’ or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), will be steered by four new bodies, and will be available for civil servants from the rank of assistant section officer to Secretary, across services.

The new entities will be a Prime Minister’s Public Human Resources Council, a Capacity Building Commission, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will own and operate the digital assets and technological platform for online training, and a Coordination Unit, which will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

An Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT)-Karmayogi platform will be developed for the project.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said “Mission Karmayogi is an endeavour to reincarnate a government servant as an ideal karmayogi to serve the nation, by enabling him to be creative, to be constructive, to be proactive, and technically empowered”.

Explained Upgrade and improve The stated aim of Mission Karmayogi is to provide a mechanism to continuously build capacity, update the talent pool, and provide equal opportunities for personal and professional growth and esteem of government officials at all levels. Karmayogi seeks to shift the focus from ‘rule-specific’ to ‘role-specific’, the government said.

The “endeavour”, Singh said, “is also to end the culture of working in the silos” and to “overcome the multiplicity of training curriculum which we have because of the institutions spread all over the country”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that the programme “will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government”, and “will use scale & state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants”.

The iGOT platform, he said, “will enable the transition to a role-based HR management & continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive & innovative through transparency and technology”.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted “this holistic & comprehensive scheme will focus on individual as well as institutional capacity building”. He described Mission Karmayogi as “a landmark reform for the 21st century which will end the culture of working in silos & bring out new work culture”.

Singh said the “introduction of a common platform” for training for all services will result in “uniform realisation of the nation’s vision, uniform realisation of our shared aspirations and our shared future goals”. The project will “provide a mechanism for continuous capacity building, a constant updating of the talent pool, and an equal opportunity for personal as well as professional growth and esteem of self-training for value addition at all levels”, he said.

Mission Karmayogi will shift the focus from rule-specific to role-specific, and training programmes will be available to all civil servants across services and ranks, Singh said.

The Prime Minister’s Public Human Resources Council will be headed by the PM, and will have select Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, eminent academics, HR practitioners, global thought leaders, and public service functionaries as members. It will be the top body that will provide strategic direction to the task of civil services reform and capacity building, and approve and monitor the capacity building plans.

The proposed council will review reports of the Capacity Building Commission, which will ensure a uniform approach in managing and regulating the capacity-building ecosystem on collaborative and co-sharing basis. It will assist the PM’s council to approve Annual Capacity Building Plans, and supervise the overall central training institutions dealing with civil services capacity-building.

It will also be tasked with creating shared learning resources, give recommendations on standardisation of training and capacity building, pedagogy, and methodology, and set norms for common mid-career training programmes across all civil services.

Mid-career training, the government said, will not be restricted to senior officials, but will now be mandatory for all ranks of civil servants, and across the services.

The project, which will cover around 46 lakh central government employees, will be set up at a cost of Rs 510.86 crore over the next five years. Initial funding to the tune of $50 million will come from multilateral agencies including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Also, all government departments will contribute Rs 431 annually for each civil servant working for them as subscription charge for the SPV, which will be set up as a not-for-profit company to own and manage the iGOT-Karmayogi platform. It will create and operationalise the content, and manage key business services of the platform relating to content validation, independent proctored assessments, and telemetry data availability. It will also own all Intellectual Property Rights on behalf of the Government of India.

