Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils Rs 175-crore mission to turn Nagaland into a premium coffee hub

Unjon minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (centre) and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (right) launching the Mission Coffees of Nagaland (Photo: PIB).

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia Monday launched a cluster-based coffee value chain development mission for Nagaland.

With an outlay of Rs 175 crore, Mission Coffees of Nagaland, the ministry said in a statement, seeks to address critical gaps across the coffee value chain by integrating plantation development, post-harvest processing, branding, marketing, traceability, export, tourism and capacity building.

Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State, MDoNER; Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio; Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang; MLA G Ikuto Zhimomi; and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, MDoNER, were present at the launch of the initiative.

According to the ministry, it has adopted a cluster-based approach for the project, with two pilot coffee clusters identified: Arabica coffee at Tuophema village in Kohima district and Robusta coffee at Ghotovi village in Niuland district.