Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils Rs 175-crore mission to turn Nagaland into a premium coffee hub

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Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia Monday launched a cluster-based coffee value chain development mission for Nagaland.
With an outlay of Rs 175 crore, Mission Coffees of Nagaland, the ministry said in a statement, seeks to address critical gaps across the coffee value chain by integrating plantation development, post-harvest processing, branding, marketing, traceability, export, tourism and capacity building.
Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State, MDoNER; Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio; Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang; MLA G Ikuto Zhimomi; and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, MDoNER, were present at the launch of the initiative.
According to the ministry, it has adopted a cluster-based approach for the project, with two pilot coffee clusters identified: Arabica coffee at Tuophema village in Kohima district and Robusta coffee at Ghotovi village in Niuland district.
The initiative, the ministry stated, has been designed through a whole-of-government approach and planned with the perspectives of all stakeholders in mind, ensuring that interventions reflect ground realities and the aspirations of farming communities.
Scindia sought to underscore Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ensuring that farmers become true stakeholders in the entire agricultural value chain.
“This is not merely a Whole of Government approach, but truly a Whole of India approach, bringing together governments, ministries, farmers, entrepreneurs, processors, branding experts, exporters and market leaders onto one common platform,” he was quoted as having said.
He also noted that the ‘Coffees of Nagaland’ Mission has been designed as a full-value-chain development initiative aimed at transforming Nagaland from a raw coffee-producing region into a premium, traceable, single-origin coffee economy with strong domestic and international market presence.
The Nagaland CM appreciated the ministry for conceptualising and supporting the coffee value chain development project, describing it as a milestone in the state’s agricultural diversification and rural development strategy.
He also stated that coffee cultivation has emerged as an important alternative to shifting cultivation in many districts and has strong potential to promote environmentally sustainable farming systems while generating long-term income opportunities for farming communities.
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