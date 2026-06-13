Missing twins case triggers political storm in Jharkhand; BJP alleges lapses in probe

BJP’s Jharkhand unit is set to organise a torch rally in Ranchi Saturday over the disappearance of three children, including 12-year-old twin brothers. The children have been missing for nearly two weeks.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu Friday met the family of the missing twins and questioned the police probe, alleging lapses in the investigation and promising to intensify its agitation if the children are not traced soon.

The case involves three missing children — the twins and their neighbour. According to the family, the children have been missing since June 1.

The mother of the twins, a domestic worker who supports the family through cleaning and cooking jobs and has mobility-related difficulties, said her children often spent long periods with their neighbours, who run a bicycle repair shop in the area and whom she claims had a hand in the disappearance. She said she shared a cordial relationship with the family and trusted them with her children. She alleged that the boys would sometimes accompany the neighbours to the shop and help with small tasks.