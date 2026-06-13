Missing twins case triggers political storm in Jharkhand; BJP alleges lapses in probe

3 min readRanchiUpdated: Jun 13, 2026 12:21 PM IST
BJP’s Jharkhand unit is set to organise a torch rally in Ranchi Saturday over the disappearance of three children, including 12-year-old twin brothers. The children have been missing for nearly two weeks.
State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu Friday met the family of the missing twins and questioned the police probe, alleging lapses in the investigation and promising to intensify its agitation if the children are not traced soon.
The case involves three missing children — the twins and their neighbour. According to the family, the children have been missing since June 1.
The mother of the twins, a domestic worker who supports the family through cleaning and cooking jobs and has mobility-related difficulties, said her children often spent long periods with their neighbours, who run a bicycle repair shop in the area and whom she claims had a hand in the disappearance. She said she shared a cordial relationship with the family and trusted them with her children. She alleged that the boys would sometimes accompany the neighbours to the shop and help with small tasks.
She said that 12 days ago, the boys went to her maternal home after leaving the neighbours’ house. She alleged that she received a phone call on the night of June 1 informing her that the boys had been accused of stealing Rs 2,500 from the neighbours’ shop and that the neighbours went to her mother’s home that night to take them away.
“My brother and family members told me that my children were later beaten after being taken… I told them that if there was any problem they should have informed me. I never imagined something like this would happen. I trusted them and let the children go with them. We are tribals and we are extremely poor but I never wanted my small children to work under someone. I cannot afford losing my sons,” she said.
The following day, when she returned from work, the children were nowhere to be found. Family members allegedly searched nearby localities before approaching the police.
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The family later viewed CCTV footage from Hatia railway station, where the children were reportedly seen on June 3.
Speaking to The Indian Express, A K Pandey, Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC), Railway Protection Force, Ranchi Division, said the railway authorities had only assisted the police by providing CCTV footage.
“The police sought CCTV footage and we provided it. Two children can be seen in the footage at Hatia railway station, not three. However, it is not clear whether they boarded a train or travelled elsewhere. The footage does not conclusively establish that,” Pandey said.
A police officer said efforts to trace the children were continuing.
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“We are still tracing the children. We have not received any concrete clue regarding their whereabouts so far. A team has been formed and the investigation is continuing,” the officer said.
The disappearance of the children has drawn political and public attention as they remain untraced nearly two weeks after they were last seen.
On Friday, the BJP announced procession in Ranchi to protest the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Jharkhand and the rising number of cases involving missing children. The party claimed the police have failed to make any breakthrough in the case.