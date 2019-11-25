NCP MLAs locked up in Gurgaon Hotel, we rescued them: Sanjay Raut

Stating that Ajit Pawar was promised rotational Chief Minister’s post by the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that some NCP MLAs who were allegedly locked up in a Gurgaon Hotel have been rescued by Shiv Sainiks.

“Ajit Pawar now has only two MLAs with him. We have rescued some MLAs from a Gurgaon Hotel. They were gaurded by Haryana police and goons. The MLAs like Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil have told us how terror tactis were used against them…This shows the level to which they are stooping for Maharashtra chief minister’s post, this is not a good sign for our democracy,” Raut said.

Without mentioning the BJP, Raut said if they had the majority, they should have proved it. “Why behave like Chambal dacoits…They have cheated the President, the Governor and the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Raut said the MLAs told them that they have been promised 20 ministerial berth. “Ajit Pawar has been promised chief minister’s post for 2.5 years,” he said.

Raut said,”No matter what they we will prove our majority on the floor test. Our figure will be 10 more than theirs.”

On Sunday, the NCP released the videos of three of its five MLAs who have likely aligned themselves with Ajit Pawar. While the three in the video have sworn their allegiance to the NCP, the party is still unsure about where their loyalties lie, as all three have sworn allegiance to party chief Sharad Pawar and Ajit.

NCP leaders on Sunday morning claimed they had the support of a total of 48 more MLAs. Other than Ajit Pawar, the party had not been able to contact five other MLAs all day on Saturday. The five were Dindori MLA Narhari Zirwal, Shahpur MLA Daulat Daroda, Amalner MLA Anil Patil, Kalwan MLA Nitin Pawar and Ahmedpur MLA Babasaheb Patil.