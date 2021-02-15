Missing man found dead with hands tied, police register murder case

Parveen Kumar further stated to the police that they looked near the SYL canal and found his abandoned car in Kajauli village near Morinda.

Matour police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons after a local resident’s body was found in SYL Canal in Pasiana in Patiala district, on Sunday. Police were yet to identify the culprits.

According to the information, Matour resident Sunil Kumar had left his house on February 10 telling his family that he was going to attend a wedding with his friends. Sunil Kumar used to run a confectionary shop in Matour village.

Kumar’s younger brother and complainant in the case, Parveen Kumar stated to the police that his nephew had told him about his brother not returning on February 11, following which they started looking for his brother but they could not find him, following which he lodged a missing person’s complaint at Matour police station.

Parveen Kumar further stated to the police that they looked near the SYL canal and found his abandoned car in Kajauli village near Morinda.

“We kept looking for him after finding his car. On February 14 we found my brother’s body from the SYL canal from near Pasiana village. When we saw his body, we found that my brother’s hands were tied with a rope which indicated that somebody had murdered him,” Parveen Kumar said.

Acting on the complaint, Matour police registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.