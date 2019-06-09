Missing IAF An-32 aircraft: Bad weather, rains prevent search operation today

Search and rescue operation (SAR) for the missing An-32 aircraft could not be conducted on Sunday due to bad weather and low clouds. Sources said helicopters, UAV and C-130J were airborne for the operation, but landed due to rains. However, SAR by the ground party is still on.

On Friday too, the search operations were halted due to unfavourable weather and low light conditions.

IAF and Navy, aided by the Army, local police, state government, paramilitary forces and the local population, have been looking for the transport aircraft ever since it went missing with 13 people on board Monday. The aircraft was flying from Jorhat in Assam to Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost all contacts with ground staff at around 1 pm, they said. However, search teams are yet to find clues.

Meanwhile, newly elected Lok Sabha member from Aska Pramila Bisoyi has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the search operations to trace the aircraft.

In a letter to the defence minister on Saturday, the first time MP said, Sunit Mohanty, a 28-year-old flight lieutenant, was among the eight crew members on board the An-32 aircraft. Mohanty belongs to Baliapalli in Kabisurya Nagara assembly segment under Aska parliamentary constituency.

All electronic, radar, optical and infrared sensors including satellites have been used to scan the area for any probable clues. According to IAF officials involved in the search and rescue mission, the inaccessible hilly terrain of the area which is sparsely populated along with the bad weather prevalent this week has made the search very difficult.

They also clarified that the ‘Sabre-8’ emergency locator transmitters (ELT) beacon, which sends a distress signal in the event of a crash, only has battery life of 36 hours and is unlikely to be active now, making the search more challenging.

Also, the total search area for the An-32 is more than a 1000 square kilometres, IAF officials told The Indian Express, based on where the missing aircraft was last in touch with the base and its final destination. This is the area formed by an approximate triangle between Along, Payum and Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh. Along and Mechuka are around 45 km away from Payum to the South and West respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)