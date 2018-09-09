Missing HDFC top executive: Mumbai Police find knife in car, blood stains in office parking lot

Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi. Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi.

Searching for Siddharth Sanghvi, a vice-president of HDFC Bank who went missing on Wednesday, Mumbai Police has recovered a knife from his car, which was found parked in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night with bloodstains on the backseat.

The police said that since Sanghvi went missing after leaving his office at Kamala Mills on Wednesday night, Sanghvi’s phone has been switched on twice. It was first found switched on for around five minutes nearly 10 hours after he went missing. This led police to his car that was found parked at Koparkhairane. Police said Sanghvi does not know anyone in Koparkhairane and is not known to have visited the place in the past.

On Saturday evening, the phone was found active for a brief period. Sanghvi, who stayed with his wife and four-year-old son at Malabar Hill, had not returned home after he left for office Wednesday morning. His family had approached N M Joshi Marg police station, where a missing persons complaint has been lodged.

Apart from the knife and blood found on the backseat of Sanghvi’s car, blood stains have also been found in the third floor parking lot of Kamala Mills where the car was parked. Police suspect that someone had accompanied Sanghvi, as the seat next to that of the driver was found reclined.

“So far, we have not been able to track him down. We have sent the blood samples found in his car to forensic laboratory. We have also found blood stains in the parking lot. We are checking if these are old stains,” said a police officer.

The officer said that while Sanghvi’s phone was switched off ever since he left office, it was found switched on around 5.30 pm Thursday. “Within five minutes, the phone was switched off.”

These five minutes helped the police trace the car to Koparkhairane. “There were blood stains on the backseat. Also, the seat next to the driver’s was reclined, leading us to believe there was someone else in the car,” the officer said.

Ten police teams are going through footage from CCTV cameras to ascertain the route Sanghvi had taken after leaving office. “In one footage, it appears there is someone along with him,” a Crime Branch officer said.

“Since the car went from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, we have sent police teams to toll nakas to see if the vehicle has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed there,” said an officer.

The officer said Sanghvi’s wife, brother and parents have said that he neither faced any threat nor had had a fight with anyone recently. “He also did not stay out for long and would come home from work,” the officer said.

