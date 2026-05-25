‘Missing for 10 days’: BJP’s new poster campaign against Omar Abdullah

Criticising Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent personal visit abroad, the BJP has launched a satirical campaign on social media with posters depicting the CM as “missing for the last 10 days”. The posters also said, “If you have any information, please share immediately.”

Abdullah’s National Conference has hit back at the BJP, saying the issue was a “superficial” one and pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also abroad during this period.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, quipped that his party should soon file a missing persons report.