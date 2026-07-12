Missing for 2 months in Finland, Hyderabad teen’s body found at sea; family demands ‘proper’ probe

Manideep Reddy Gujja, an 18-year-old student from Hyderabad studying in Finland, went missing on May 5 after travelling to Helsinki from Lahti. (Special arrangement photo)

The body of an 18-year-old student, Manideep Reddy Gujja, from Hyderabad who went missing in Finland in May was recovered from the sea in Helsinki, his family’s lawyer, KLB Kumar, told The Indian Express on Sunday. The lawyer said the case raised several doubts and alleged that it was not “investigated properly”.

The Indian embassy in Finland communicated this to Manideep’s family on July 10, after local authorities informed the embassy that the body had been found in the sea in Helsinki.

Manideep was pursuing a Bachelor’s programme at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT University), Lahti Campus, Finland. He was living in Ritaniemenkatu, Lahti.