Missing female medical student found dead in Jharkhand, hands and legs tied

A 22-year-old female medical student was found dead in the Patratu dam in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the victim’s hands and legs were tied.

AV Homkar, DIG, North Chhotanagpur Divison, said, “A female medical student, who had gone missing on Monday evening, was found dead, with her hands and legs tied, on Tuesday morning. We have put together an SIT (special investigation team), comprising SPs of Ramgarh and Hazaribagh, to probe the case from all possible angles.”

Police said the victim hailed from Godda district.

According to police sources, the student skipped her examination on Monday and her family members grew worried as she wasn’t back home by the evening. “During investigation, we learnt that she did not appear for her exam and, instead, boarded an auto-rickshaw from the college campus. She got off at the bus stand from where she climbed into an AC coach bound for Ranchi,” a police source said.

He said that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, which was conducted by a board of doctors. “There didn’t seem to be any signs of sexual assault but we are looking at all angles,” the source said.