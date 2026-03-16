Missing engine of Jharkhand air ambulance recovered 21 days after tragic crash

Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told The Indian Express that the engine was spotted by local villagers who had gone to the forest to collect woods and mahua flowers. (File Photo)

Nearly three weeks after an air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district killing seven people, the second engine of the aircraft was recovered Sunday from a forest near the crash site, officials said.

According to district officials, the engine was found in a forest area in the same block where the crash had occurred near Kanshiatu village under Simaria police station limits.

Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told The Indian Express that the engine was spotted by local villagers who had gone to the forest to collect woods and mahua flowers.

“Some local women had gone to the forest to collect mahua and they found the engine there,” the DC said, adding that it was located in a forested area near the crash site.