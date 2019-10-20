Missing college student found dead in Malda, fiancé held

A road blockade was put up at Ratua in Malda district on Saturday after the body of a college student was found in a paddy field on Friday. Police arrested her fiancé, Sheikh Bapi, on Friday and produced him in court on Saturday. He was remanded in 10-day police custody. The woman was missing from October 14.

On Saturday, the family members of the deceased and local residents started protesting around 8 am, demanding immediate action against the accused. Local residents also alleged that Bapi had poured acid on her face.

According to sources, the protest later turned violent as people started pelting the police officers with stones. Four police officers were injured during the agitation. Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesters, they added.

“A college student was found murdered. After body was recovered, her neighbours, relatives and other local people claimed her fiancé had murdered her. Residents started protesting and demanded immediate police action. They blocked roads and attacked the police as well,” said a police officer.

“On October 14, the girl went to college as usual, but did not return home. A missing report was filed by her family. Local residents suspected Bapi’s involvement in her disappearance. So, police detained him on October 15 for interrogation and later released him. After her body was found on Friday, the local people demanded stern action against the accused and wanted the police to hand him over to them,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, on multiple occasions, Bapi had taken money from the deceased’s family in the name of bagging a job in the Indian Army. However, when the woman’s family started questioning him about his getting a job, Bapi told them he had already got one.

One of her relatives claimed that the woman and Bapi got married in court two years ago. “On October 14, she went to college but did not return. When we contacted her friends, they said she did not go with them,” said her relative.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.