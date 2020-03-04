Missing children in Panipat: Will order CBI probe, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

The minister in his reply told the House that the number of missing children in Panipat had risen from 229 in 2015 to 430 in 2018. The minister in his reply told the House that the number of missing children in Panipat had risen from 229 in 2015 to 430 in 2018.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government will recommend a CBI probe into increasing number of missing cases involving children in Panipat. Vij told the assembly that he was chairing a meeting of district public relations and grievances committees in Panipat a few months ago when the matter was reported to him.

The minister’s response came to a question asked by ruling BJP MLA from Panipat, Pramod Vij.

“We will recommend a CBI probe into the matter. May be there is some big inter-state gang behind this and that will need a deeper probe,” he said.

The minister in his reply told the House that the number of missing children in Panipat had risen from 229 in 2015 to 430 in 2018.

In 2019, 379 children had gone missing, he said.

Vij informed that in 2015, 98.5 per cent of the missing children were reunited with their parents while in 2019, only 74.14 per cent of missing children were traced.

