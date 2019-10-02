Missing BSF sub-inspector found dead

A BSF sub-inspector, who had gone missing while crossing a nullah near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district three days ago, was found dead by Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday.

Paritosh Mondal’s body was handed over to BSF by Pakistani Rangers at the Octroi border outpost, official sources said.

Mondal, who hailed from West Bengal’s Nadia district, had gone missing while patrolling the Aik nullah on September 28. A joint search was carried out by the BSF and an SDRF team over the last three days, sources said, adding that villagers on the Indian side and Pakistani Rangers helped with the search operations.