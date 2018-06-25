Missing Messi fan’s body found in Kerala river

Police said the body of Dinu was found in the river Meenchanil at Illikkal, about 15 km from his village. Local residents spotted the body floating in the river and informed the police. (Representational) Police said the body of Dinu was found in the river Meenchanil at Illikkal, about 15 km from his village. Local residents spotted the body floating in the river and informed the police. (Representational)

The body of a 30-year-old fan of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, who has gone missing on Thursday after that country’s defeat at the hands of Croatia in the ongoing Fifa World Cup, was fished out from a river in Kottayam district on Sunday.

Dinu Alex, who hailed from Arumanoor in the district, had left a suicide note indicating that he was crestfallen over Argentina’s defeat in the match.

Police said the body of Dinu was found in the river Meenchanil at Illikkal, about 15 km from his village. Local residents spotted the body floating in the river and informed the police.

Since Friday morning, police and rescue workers had been searching the river. Sniffer dogs had traced his scent to the banks of the Meenachil, said the police.

Dinu, who worked with a private firm, had been known to be a die-hard fan of Messi. On Thursday evening he had returned home with a jersey of Messi to watch the Argentina-Croatia match.

The purported suicide note, found from Alex’s bedroom, said: “I have nothing else left to watch in this world. I am going to the unfathomable depth of death. Nobody else is responsible for my death.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App