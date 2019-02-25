Toggle Menu
‘Missed CM post thrice’: Karnataka Dy CM says attempts by some in Congress to block rise of Dalits

"My elder brother Mallikarjuna Kharge also could not become the chief minister.. I missed it thrice.. Somehow after much dilemma they made me the deputy chief minister," G Parameshwara said.

Seated next to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara said, “We too have a responsibility and the coalition government was formed for the sake of Karnataka and not for our selfishness. (AP photo)

Alleging that there were attempts by some in the Congress to block the rise of Dalit leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Sunday claimed that he has thrice been denied the chief ministerial post, as he belonged to the community.

Speaking at a programme in Davangere, Parameshwara, a Dalit, said, “Basavalingappa missed the chief ministerial post and so did K H Ranganath.

Parameshwara alleged that some people wanted to suppress him politically.

