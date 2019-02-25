‘Missed CM post thrice’: Karnataka Dy CM says attempts by some in Congress to block rise of Dalits

Alleging that there were attempts by some in the Congress to block the rise of Dalit leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Sunday claimed that he has thrice been denied the chief ministerial post, as he belonged to the community.

Speaking at a programme in Davangere, Parameshwara, a Dalit, said, “Basavalingappa missed the chief ministerial post and so did K H Ranganath.

My elder brother Mallikarjuna Kharge also could not become the chief minister.. I missed it thrice.. Some how after much dilemma they made me the deputy chief minister.”

Parameshwara alleged that some people wanted to suppress him politically.