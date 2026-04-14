Misri discusses freedom of navigation with French Foreign minister; Jaishankar dials Kuwait, Singapore counterparts

With the US preparing to blockade ships going to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot discussed the ways and means of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait.

This happened on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and they also discussed the “regional situation”.

Misri, who is in Paris for a bilateral visit, met the French Foreign minister and they “emphasised the importance of abiding by the ceasefire agreement reached by Iran and the United States, and of finding a swift and lasting end to the war through diplomatic means. They also discussed the ways and means of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” the French Foreign ministry said, in a statement.