Misplaced priorities of whimsical autocrat: Congress on Central Vista redevelopment project

As the Central Vista redevelopment project got the go-ahead from the Supreme Court, the main opposition Congress on Tuesday said the project was not a “legalistic issue” but a case of “misplaced priorities” of a “whimsical autocrat” seeking to “etch his name in the annals of history with cement and mortar”.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said he was saddened that the apex court had “endorsed” the misplaced priorities of the BJP government during the pandemic and the colossal waste of public money.

“We are living in strange times. No relief to the migrant labour, no justice for the farmers fighting for their rights in bitter cold, pouring rain, tear gas and braving lathis. As we approach Republic Day we need to reflect on the state of the Republic,” Sharma said. He said grand buildings of brick and mortar do not strengthen Parliamentary democracy.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said “the Rs 13,450 crore Central Vista Project is not a legalistic issue but a case of misplaced priorities of a whimsical autocrat seeking to etch his name in the annals of history with cement and mortar”.