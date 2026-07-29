Jharkhand’s top Maoist leader Misir Besra, carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, arrested

Misir Besra entered the Maoist movement in the mid-1980s, rose through the ranks over nearly four decades and played a key role in building the outfit's organisational and armed structure in Jharkhand. (File photo)

Misir Besra, the only remaining senior Maoist leader operating in Jharkhand and a CPI (Maoist) politburo member carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty, was arrested on Tuesday near Dhanbad along with two other Maoists and two villagers, senior officials said.

The other Maoists arrested are Tumba Manjhi, a regional committee member, and Biren Hansda, an area committee member of the CPI (Maoist).

According to the police, acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit jointly planned and executed the operation after receiving information that Besra, 65, was present in the forested area straddling Dhanbad and Giridih districts.