Mishaps due to stray cows killed 300 people in 30 months in Punjab: PGSC

Every third day a person dies in mishap due to stray cows roaming on roads in the state, the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission (PGSC) claimed on Monday. PGSC Chairman Kimti Lal Bhagat said, “In the last two-and-a-half-years, a person died in every three days in road accidents occurred due to cows and their progenies roaming on the streets. But the government and the administration are not serious about it.”

“According to the records with the commission, at least 300 people have died in road accidents due to cows. Currently, 1,06,000 lakh cows are roaming on the roads of the state,” he claimed. In these mishaps, besides the people, these animals also get injured and killed too, Bhagat said, adding these stray cows also damage crops.

The government should help the commission to send such stray cows to gau shalas (shelters). Twenty-two cow shelters have been built in as many districts of the state and now need to send the stray animals in them, he said.

