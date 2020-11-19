Miscreants take away Rs 12.4 lakh from Surat co-operative bank ATM

Police said that the incident took place Surat District Co-operative Bank at Karjan village in Kamrej taluka when three miscreants wearing face mask came on a bike and broke open the ATM machine. (Representational/File)

Miscreants broke open the ATM of Surat District Co-operative Bank in Surat district on November 16 and decamped with Rs 12.42 lakh in cash, in just nine minutes.

Police said that the incident took place Surat District Co-operative Bank at Karjan village in Kamrej taluka when three miscreants wearing face mask came on a bike and broke open the ATM machine at the kiosk just outside the bank and escaped with the money.

Police are investigating the case after a complaint was filed by Rinalben Patel, manager of the bank.

Ten days ago, a similar incident took place at the Surat district Co-operative Bank ATM in Morthan village of Kamrej taluka wherein miscreants broke into the ATM and took away Rs 12 lakh.

Kamrej police inspector JB Vanar said, “This is the second such incident in Kamrej taluka, wherein the miscreants are targeting ATMs of Surat district Co-operative Bank… In both the incidents, the miscreants committed the theft in just 10 minutes.”

The inspector added, “With same modus operandi, miscreants attempted theft at ATMs of Surat District Co-operative Bank in Kudiyana village in Olpad taluka and Bank of Baroda in Gothan village, Olpad taluka, last month, but failed. In Takarma village near Kim in Mangrol taluka, they were successful in taking away Rs 8 lakh from the ATM of Surat district Co-operative Bank. We suspect the involvement of the same gang in all these incidents. There were no security guards at these ATM centres.”

