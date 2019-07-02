‘Misbehaviour unacceptable’: PM Modi after assault on official by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday sent a clear message to party members that “misbehaviour” by anyone that brings down the party’s name is “unacceptable”, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy told reporters outside Parliament. The message was delivered during a BJP parliamentary party meeting this morning days after the assault on an official by Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that any kind of misbehaviour that brings down party’s name is unacceptable,” BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy was quoted as saying to news agency ANI. “He conveyed a clear message to all the party members that such behaviour is not acceptable.”

“The Prime Minister also said that it is applicable to everyone,” Rudy said in response to a question about the thrashing of a municipal officer by Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya is the son of BJP parliamentarian and general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Last week, Akash Vijayvargiya was seen beating a municipal officer with a cricket bat in a video that went viral on social media. Following the incidence, Akash was arrested and later released on bail.

