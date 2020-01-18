Misappropriation case: NC leader’s son sent to 7-day police custody

The accusations are well-founded and grave, the judge observed. The accusations are well-founded and grave, the judge observed.

A special court on Friday sent Hilal Rather, son of NC leader and former J&K minister A R Rather, to seven days in police custody following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of misappropriation of funds through term loans amounting to Rs 177 crore from Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

After hearing Additional Public Prosecutor Himanshu Parkash, appearing for the ACB, special judge Yash Pal Bourney observed that the matter requires thorough investigation as the case pertains to large-scale swindling of public money. The accusations are well-founded and grave, the judge observed.

Hilal was arrested by the ACB on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of crores from term loans amounting to Rs 177 crore, sanctioned by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank for construction of his township project ‘Paradise Avenue’ at Narwal Bala in Jammu in 2012.

The ACB said in a statement that Paradise Avenue, a partnership concern of Hilal Rather, Dr Rizwan Raheem Dar, Ghulam Mohammad Bhatt, Daljeet Wadhera and Deepshikha Jamwal, was sanctioned a term loan of Rs 74.27 crore by the bank in the first phase. This was done in relaxation of the bank’s credit policy which restricts advancement of load to a partnership firm at Rs 40 crore.

The loan was approved by the Board of Directors of the bank despite the fact that Rather had entered into a One Time Settlement with the State Financial Corporation in the past, the ACB said, adding that the remaining loan was granted despite the fact that repayment of the first loan was not complete.

