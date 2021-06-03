MIS-C in children likely to be a notifiable disease, Centre seeks data from states

Dr Sanjay Natu, a member of the Covid-19 task force in Pune said there has been a rise in the number of MIS-C cases in the last fortnight at various hospitals. (Representative Image)

In an indication that it could be made a notifiable disease, the Union health ministry has asked states to look out for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a coronavirus-linked disease, and identify secondary and tertiary care institutes with expertise and facilities to deal with it.

“MIS-C is a serious complication in Covid-19 patients. As this is a condition not being routinely reported through the integrated disease surveillance portal (IDSP) or any other portal, I also request you to kindly share the weekly incidence (new cases) of MIS-C reported in the State/UT,” Dr Sunil Kumar, director-general, health services, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, wrote to state health directors in a letter on June 2.

Most children who become infected with the coronavirus have only a mild illness. But in children who develop MIS-C, some organs and tissues such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes become severely inflamed.



Dr Sanjay Natu, president of Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Pune branch and member of the Covid-19 task force in the city said there has been a rise in the number of MIS-C cases in the last fortnight at various hospitals and that a local registry is being made.

According to Dr Aarti Kinikar, chairperson of Pune’s paediatric task force for Covid, collating data on these cases is essential. “Unless it becomes compulsory to report, there will not be adequate data on these MIS-C cases. At Sassoon General Hospital, for instance, there have been 7-8 critical MIS-C cases in the last 15 days and we are aware that private hospital doctors have been reporting an increase,” she said.



Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharati Hospital, said that the parents need to exercise caution but not be scared. “Most affected children get a mild disease with fever and need to be supervised at home with monitoring according to IAP guidelines. MIS-C is a treatable condition with a good recovery rate. However we have to remain alert and look out for warning signs,” Dr Oswal said.